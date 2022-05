Russell Arnette Smith, 71 of Farmville, made his transition from earth to heaven on Friday, April 29. He was the husband of Gwendolyn White Smith. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 9, at 1 p.m., at the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home Chapel, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, VA. Facial masks are required.