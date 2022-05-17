Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 630 (Red Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 679 (Payne’s Pond Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 718 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 718 in Buckingham County. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure was scheduled to begin May 06, and is planned until June 17.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 460 – Long line operations (from Appomattox County line to Nottoway County line) and sign work.

• Route 628 (Mill Creek Road) – Rural rustic project.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY: