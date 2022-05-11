Open house set

St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Dillwyn is hosting an Open House on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about the Seminary and its community. They will be smoking one of the pigs raised on their own farm, so a complimentary barbecue picnic will be provided for all. Meet some Seminarians and Brothers, tour the buildings and chapel, enjoy the beautiful Romanesque architecture and the expansive mountain views from the front lawn. The Seminary is located at 1208 Archbishop LeFebvre Avenue in Dillwyn. RSVP appreciated but not necessary. You may RSVP by calling (434) 505-7007 or by email to webmaster@stas.org.