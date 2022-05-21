Nonprofit hosts basketball tournament fundraiser
Published 2:05 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022
A basketball tournament, Big 15 Classic, held Saturday, May 14, at Prince Edward Middle School brought out 12 amateur teams and two semi-pro teams to raise money for the Amont’e Vaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Autumn Bridges, a nonprofit organization, setup the fund in memory of deceased Prince Edward County High School basketball star Amont’e Vaughan. Teams traveled from as far as South Carolina to participate and pay tribute to Amont’e.
Teams participated in a single elimination tournament. The results are listed below:
Game 1
Most Wanted 20
PEN 5
Game 2
RoRo 13
G Sway 9
Game 3
434 Elite 13
Dangerous 34
Game 4
Fam 1st 15
Top Shottas 26
Game 5
The Ones 35
Outlaws 26
Game 6
No Label 24
Sova Elite 26
Game 7
RoRo 20
Dangerous 36
Game 8
Most Wanted 18
Top Shottas 16
Game 9
The Ones 47
Sova Elite 27
Game 10
Dangerous 28
Most Wanted 31
Game 11
The Ones 25
Most Wanted 40
The semi-professional teams, Virginia Titans and PEEDEE Bears of South Carolina played each other in honor of Amont’e, who was a player for the Titans. The Titans retired both of Amont’e’s jerseys and presented them to his mother, Angelique Vaughan and his brother, Tylic Vaughan.
In honor of Amont’e, the tournament championship winners, Most Wanted, coached by Kinton Lockett, presented the championship trophy to Amont’e’s mother.
All funds raised from the tournament went into the Scholarship Fund. Scholarship applications are being accepted until May 31. Contact President of Autumn Bridges Tempie Walton-Berry at (434) 391-4715 for an application.