Nonprofit hosts basketball tournament fundraiser

A basketball tournament, Big 15 Classic, held Saturday, May 14, at Prince Edward Middle School brought out 12 amateur teams and two semi-pro teams to raise money for the Amont’e Vaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Autumn Bridges, a nonprofit organization, setup the fund in memory of deceased Prince Edward County High School basketball star Amont’e Vaughan. Teams traveled from as far as South Carolina to participate and pay tribute to Amont’e.

Teams participated in a single elimination tournament. The results are listed below:

Game 1

Most Wanted 20

PEN 5

Game 2

RoRo 13

G Sway 9

Game 3

434 Elite 13

Dangerous 34

Game 4

Fam 1st 15

Top Shottas 26

Game 5

The Ones 35

Outlaws 26

Game 6

No Label 24

Sova Elite 26

Game 7

RoRo 20

Dangerous 36

Game 8

Most Wanted 18

Top Shottas 16

Game 9

The Ones 47

Sova Elite 27

Game 10

Dangerous 28

Most Wanted 31

Game 11

The Ones 25

Most Wanted 40

The semi-professional teams, Virginia Titans and PEEDEE Bears of South Carolina played each other in honor of Amont’e, who was a player for the Titans. The Titans retired both of Amont’e’s jerseys and presented them to his mother, Angelique Vaughan and his brother, Tylic Vaughan.

In honor of Amont’e, the tournament championship winners, Most Wanted, coached by Kinton Lockett, presented the championship trophy to Amont’e’s mother.

All funds raised from the tournament went into the Scholarship Fund. Scholarship applications are being accepted until May 31. Contact President of Autumn Bridges Tempie Walton-Berry at (434) 391-4715 for an application.