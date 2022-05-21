New members welcomed

Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

The new inductees include:

• Sierra Wharam, of Dillwyn, from Bridgewater College

• Charles Kendall, of Farmville from Randolph-Macon College

• Morgan Lindsay, of Farmville from Randolph-Macon College

• Mary Kendall, of Farmville from Randolph-Macon College

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington.