Marie Davis Parker, 86 of New Canton, passed on May 6. She was born to the late Willie Davis and Annie Ripley Davis on Sept. 5, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Parker and brothers, Willie, John, Herman, Richard and Luther Davis.

Marie is survived by four children, Linda Coiner, step-daughter, Alicia Young, Barry Snoddy (Lora) and Albert Parker (Darla); sisters, Annie Mae Wharam and Shelby Jones (Johnny); brother, Clarence Davis (Agnes); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Marie was a dedicated employee of Seay Milling and Machinery Company of Dillwyn for 30 years.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m., in the Welcome Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department.