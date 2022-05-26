Lucas, Kinne take top honors

Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian have devoted countless hours and a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to their studies to receive this time-honored recognition. The valedictorian of a graduating class is the student who has the highest weighted grade point average. The salutatorian of a graduating class is the student who has the second-highest weighted grade point average.

VALEDICTORIAN

This year’s Valedictorian is Alyson “Aly” Morgen Lucas. Aly is the daughter of Denise and Matthew Lucas of Farmville. During her time at PECHS, she participated in Volleyball, Cross Country, Homecoming Court, Model UN, Swim Team, Soccer, Softball, FBLA, National Honor Society, and Student Government. She received her Academic Jacket and was also inducted into Sigma Xi, receiving two Sigma Xi presentation awards. Alyson is excited to attend the University of Virginia in the fall.

SALUTATORIAN

This year’s salutatorian is Robert Mason Kinne who goes by Mason. Mason is the son of Jenn and Jeff Kinne of Farmville. During his time at PECHS, he participated in Drama Team, Homecoming Court, Model UN, FBLA, National Honor Society, Young Life, Soccer, Golf and Baseball. He won first place in Public Speaking for FBLA and Regional first place in Drama. He will continue his education at Hampden-Sydney College.

Congratulations to both Aly and Mason for their hard work at PECHS.