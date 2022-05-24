Kindergartners receive books

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) announced that 76 kindergartners at Cumberland County Elementary School (CCES) received seven books plus some FUN giveaways. This Racquets for Reading!!! giveaway was funded by a contribution from Colonial Pipeline.

Rita Saunders, Kindergarten Lead Teacher at CCES, says, “The kindergarten team at CCES which includes Rita Saunders, Melissa Brandt, Laurie Shelton and Courtney Park greatly appreciates the generous gift to add books to our kindergarten student’s home libraries. These students have worked so hard all year to learn to read. To put books in their hands, that they can keep, has excited them beyond words.”

There were two books sent home in March, two in April and three books in May before students leave for summer break.

Lynda Harrill, QCV QuickStart Coordinator, adds, “Many of these kids received books as preschoolers last year, so their ‘home libraries’ continue to grow. From the smiles on their faces, you can tell books bring a lot of joy to these kids. Working with the teachers and administration at CCES brings me a lot of joy. Partnering with them is both fun and fulfilling.”

ABOUT QCV

QCV is an all-volunteer, grassroots community tennis association established in 2009 as a 501(c) (3) charitable organization to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format. QCV’s service area includes, Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Patrick Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock counties and the cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Martinsville, plus under a special arrangement, King George County. We currently serve 214 schools with 101,000 kids, 15 parks and recreation departments, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs, in 31 Virginia counties and independent cities.