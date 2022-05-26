Induction ceremony held

Members of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held an induction ceremony during their awards banquet on Tuesday, May 10 at the Woodland Community Center in Farmville.

New member, Dana Daggett, from Drakes Branch, was inducted by Chapter Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells. This new member has proven that she is descended from Samuel Daggett, a Patriot of the American Revolution.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, non-political, organization open to any woman who has lineage to a Patriot who contributed to the success of the American Revolution. It is focused on service to the community, and it fosters Patriotism, Education, and Service. The motto is God, Home and Country. More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded on October 11, 1890.

For more information about how to become a member, contact Donna Browning, membership chair, at dmbrowning@ centurylink.net.