Herald staff wins VPA awards

The Farmville Herald won a total of 13 awards in the 2021 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest.

The awards were announced through a virtual ceremony Thursday, April 29.

The Farmville Herald competes in the VPA’s Non-Daily 2 category against other papers throughout the state that publish from one to three times per week.

The advertising department won three first-place awards, four second-place awards and two third-place honors.

Advertising Director Jackie Newman, Director of Operations Staci Bridge and former Marketing Executive Debbie Evans won first place honors in the Special Sections category for Letters to Santa.

Newman also won first-place honors in Digital Advertising for an SPCA ad. The judges had this to say, “A well constructed ad that details the key information for a user who clicks or doesn’t (phone, URL, etc.). Also, kudos on including a cute dog.”

Newman also received first place honors in the Professional Services category for a Davies & Davies ad. In the comments judges stated, “Classy looking. I like the choice of colors.”

The team of Newman, Evans and Bridge also garnered two second place awards in Slick and Non-slick Stand Alone Sections for Progress 2021 and the How to Guide.

Newman received two additional second place awards. In the Real Estate category the winning advertisement was for Yoder Properties. The Judges had this to say about the ad, “From start to finish, this ad was a classic example of positioning a high-value home in an attractive manor. Good photography, good copy and, importantly, included contact information.” In the Professional Services category Newman won second place for her Puckett 9/11 ad.

Newman received two third-place honors, one in the Automotive category for Davis GMC and the other in the Professional Services category for a Centra Southside Community Hospital ad.

The news staff won two first-place awards and two third-place honors.

The team of Bridge, Staff Reporter Crystal Vandegrift, former Editor Roger Watson and Reporters Titus Mohler and Alexa Massey received first-place honors for The Salute to Veterans special section. Judges noted, “Nice, eye-catching cover. Depth of coverage was huge, tons of inspirational stories and sources. Good mix of new and vintage photos. Great tribute to the Veterans.”

Mohler also garnered a first-place award for headline writing and a third-place award in the Sport Writing Portfolio category.

Bridge received a third-place award in the Front Page Design category.

“It is very rewarding to see this team recognized for excellence by their peers,” The Farmville Herald Publisher Betty Ramsey said.

“Our advertising customers could not be in better hands than with Advertising Director Jackie Newman and her team — It’s easy to see that they always go above and beyond to make sure customers receive an advertising campaign that will bring good results.

“Making up the rest of this team are Marketing Consultant Rachel Fielding, Customer Service Manager Regina Caraway, Pressman Jeff Thomas and Assistant Pressman Andy Bridge. I’m so proud of the good work this team continues to do for our customers.”