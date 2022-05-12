Gregory Shelton Wright, 56, went to his Heavenly Home peacefully in his sleep on May 9. He was the son of Patricia Whirley Wright and the late Louis Shelton Wright.

He has one sister, Robin Wright Vincent (David) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and three nieces.

Greg was a talented painter and landscaper. He spent most of his time outdoors planting his garden, caring for chicken and maintaining family property.

Greg was a member of Worsham Baptist Church, where he received Christ as his personal Savior at 9 years old.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Worsham Baptist Church Cemetery, at noon, Monday, May 16. Family will receive guests at the gravesite prior to the service and following.