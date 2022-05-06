Did you know?

The right time to exercise is a different time of day for everyone. But there is good reason to consider moving your workout to the morning. The health experts at Healthline say that morning workouts are less vulnerable to distractions as phone calls and texts will typically take place later in the day. Piedmont Medical group says there are mental health benefits of exercise, including the secretion of neurotransmitters that promote mental clarity and improve attention span. Working out first thing in the morning can help you focus and take charge at work or in school soon after. Since exercise can boost metabolism, it starts the day out on a good foot, and may help you make healthier decisions throughout the day, including choosing more nutritious foods. Healthline also says that cortisol is a hormone that keeps you awake and alert. Cortisol increases in the morning, peaking around 8 a.m. Working out around this time may make workouts more efficient and effective.