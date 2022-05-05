DAR announces newest member

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), has announced their newest member. Following a brief induction ceremony, Deborah Kennedy, of Drakes Branch, became the 1,029,785th daughter to join the National Society.

The DAR was organized in 1890 and currently has 190,000 active members and 3,000 chapters in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Internationally.

Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.

For more information about how to become a part of this community minded, service organization, contact Donna Browning at dmbrowning@centurylink.net.