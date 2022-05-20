Church and Community Events for the week of May 20

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 21

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its monthly cruise in on Saturday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA storage in Farmville. Bring your classic or antique car to show or just stop by and see them. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

CONCERT — PolyCeltic, an acoustic trio who focuses on a British Isles/American folk sound, will perform at the Farmville Presbyterian Church Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Farmville Presbyterian Church is located at 200 W. Third St., in Farmville. For more information visit farmvillepresbyterian.org.

MAY 22

BINGO FUNDRAISER — Habitat for Humanity Cumberland Committee is hosting a fundraiser bingo on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in the Cumberland Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. $20 to play 10 games. Door prizes and gift baskets. Many opportunities to win. Refreshments for sale. No outside food or drinks allowed. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

CMEC MISSION DAY — Cumberland Missionary and Educational Conference (CMEC) Mission Day is Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at Bright Hope Center located at 3883 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. The guests will be Pastor Timothy Woodson and his Bethlehem Baptist Church congregation. During the Mission Day program, a tribute will be held for Rev. and Mrs. James Jefferson. Cumberland Missionaries should wear white and their lavender corsage, if you have one. Everyone is welcome.

MAY 23

SECOND AMENDMENT PANEL DISCUSSION — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will present a Second Amendment Panel discussion featuring Phillip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League; Duane Adams, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors; Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges and local attorney Jason Moore. The event is Monday, May 23 and will be held at the Luther P. Jackson Community Center located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel discussion starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (804) 912-5786.

MAY 24

TOWNHALL MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee will be hosting political candidate Josh Throneburg for a townhall meeting on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. in the Agricultural Building located at 54 Administrative Lane in Buckingham. The Ag Building is next door to the Arts Center.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING — The Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, May 24, at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agricultural building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is invited to attend.

MAY 25

VACCINATION CLINIC — Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Virginia Department of Health vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 25, from 2 – 6:30 p.m. The mobile vaccination team will be on the patio at Piedmont Senior Resources located at 1413 South Main St., in Farmville. All doses for a primary series or boosters are available. All four vaccines approved for use in the U.S. will be available. Anyone age 5 and older may be vaccinated.

JUNE 1

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, June 1, from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Ave., in Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

JUNE 2

BREAKFAST — New and/or small farming operations who have property in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward counties, are invited to join the Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District for breakfast on Thursday, June 2, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building located at 100B Dominion Drive in Farmville, across from Lowes. Natural resource and agriculture professionals will provide information about agricultural and landowner assistance programs. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with these professionals. There is no charge for the event, but to reserve your spot, register by Tuesday, May 31. To register or for more information contact Charlie Wootton at (434) 392-3782 ext 128 or cwootton@piedmontswcd.org.

JUNE 3

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is TestiPhy. The event is sponsored by Fuqua School PK3-12 and the food is by the Farmville Fire Department.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 5 – 9

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton will host Mega Sports Camp Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 5, thru Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This bible school is for ages 3 years through eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night. Please wear athletic attire.

JUNE 7

CANNING WORKSHOP — The Virginia Cooperative Extension office is holding a pressure and waterbath canning workshop on Tuesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. For more information visit https://forms.gle/2MwpYYh85E8jV3XA8.

JUNE 10-12

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR WEEKEND — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is hosting a women’s Outdoor Weekend Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. The Educational Center is located at 1267 4-H Camp Road in Appomattox. For more information or to register visit https://www.holidaylake4h.com/women-s-outdoor-weekend.html.

JUNE 10

CHICKEN BBQ — Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department is having a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 12, starting at noon. Drive thru only. Call in orders Sunday, June 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. (434) 969-2317. Plates are $10 and include half barbeque chicken, two sides, roll, drink and dessert.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.