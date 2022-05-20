Chamber meeting held

Brian Freeman with Buckingham Branch Rail Road (BBRR) was the keynote speaker for the May Buckingham Chamber of Commerce meeting. Freeman spoke on the benefits of rail to the local and U.S. economy, safety regulations, impact on the environment and business development. “BBRR is part of the backbone of the economy, not only in Buckingham County, but Central Virginia,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “BBRR has operated in Buckingham for 35 years as a family-run business, has 75 employees, and more than 45 customers. We’re proud to have them in our community.” Pictured are, from left, Miles, Freeman, Chamber Director Ruth Kyle and Chamber Vice President Brother Max Watner.