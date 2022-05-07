A Racy Affair returns

With the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s “A Racy Affair” is returning to Farmville on Saturday, May 7, from 5-8:30 p.m. at The North Street Press Club on North Street in Farmville.

“We are so excited to be back after a two year break,” said PSR CEO Justine A. Young. “This event created around the” run for the roses,” in partnership with The North Street Press Club and our many sponsors, will be very exciting. All funds raised go directly back into this community.”

The event will include food, beverages, a live viewing of The Kentucky Derby, a men’s and women’s hat contest, charitable gambling and much more.

“We are looking forward to see everyone in support of such a great cause. Bring your favorite Derby hat and expect to have a fantastic time,” said Renata Bruszewska Sharnick, director of Programs at PSR.

Title sponsors include Apex Energy, FeedMore Inc., Weyerhaeuser, North Street Press Club, Rochette’s Florist, LLC, The Farmville Herald, Accounting Technology, Joe Hines/Timmons Group, Southside Electric Cooperative, Citizen’s Bank & Trust, Luck Stone, Leanne Emmert, Richard Sharnick, Hannah Ramsey/Edward Jones, Uptown Coffee House and Café, and Bug Busters.