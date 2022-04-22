Trents Mill News — Fellowship in the neighborhood

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel located U.S. 15 north of Dillwyn on State route 617 (Gravel Hill Road). All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the May program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Rotary Club of Farmville will be hosting its 16th annual Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28, in Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena 1328 Zion Hill Road. The cost for adults is $15, children 6 to 12 is $7 For tickets see any Rotary Club Member. Due to COVID restrictions you have the option of two different settings: 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Annie May Miles of Dillwyn and Linda Miles of Cumberland visited the home of Gladys LeSueur of Dillwyn on Saturday, April 16. A nice visit was noted by all.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Nancy Fairchild of New Canton, Bernice Baird of Dillwyn and Todd Worley of Cumberland all having birthdays on Sunday, April 24th, Doris Roberts of New Canton and Caroline Martin of Dillwyn both having birthdays on Thursday, April 28th.

Fact: 35,000 tons of pasta is consumed in America every year.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.