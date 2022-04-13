Tigers finish second in the Gold Championship

Nationally-ranked No. 18 Hampden-Sydney College posted a final-round 302 on Sunday for a 54-hole score of 868 (274-292-302) to finish second among 12 teams at the Camp Lejeune Gold Championship during the 49th Intercollegiate at Camp Lejeune played at the Paradise Point Golf Course in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Junior Trevor Elliott won his first collegiate tournament and led the Tigers with his five-under par 64-74-71—209, a collegiate-best, that earned him medalist honors among the 60 golfers in the Gold Championship that included two of three rounds on the more difficult par 72, 6,851-yard Gold course at Paradise Point.

Elliott posted six birdies and seven pars during his third round, and was followed by senior John Hatcher Ferguson (71-70-74—215, T-5th), junior Alex Rubino (68-74-80—222, 17th), along with freshmen Brian Polinchock (73-74-77—224, T-26th) and Nick Rubino (71-74-81—226, T-31st). Ferguson had two birdies and 12 pars, Alex Rubino had 10 pars, Polinchock had four birdies and seven pars, and Nick Rubino had one birdie and eight pars on the final day. Polinchock also posted a collegiate-best for 54 holes.

The tournament field included three Top 10 among six Top 25 ranked programs in the Golfstat national rankings, including No. 1 Methodist University, who won the event with its 270-297-295—862. H-SC finished second among the field in par 3 scoring (3.28, +18) and birdies (45), third in par 4 scoring (4.11, +17), tied for third in par 5 scoring (4.84, -9) and eagles (2), and fourth in pars (156).

Elliott finished first among the tourney field in par 4 scoring (3.87, -4), tied for second in birdies (13), tied for fifth in par 5 scoring (4.64, -4), tied for 12th in par 3 scoring (3.23+3) and tied for 15th pars (33). Ferguson tied for second in par 5 scoring (4.55, -5) and eagles (1), tied for sixth in par 3 scoring (3.15, +2), tied for eighth in pars (35) and tied for 14th in par 4 scoring (4.13, +4). Nick Rubino tied for second in eagles (1) and tied for 12th in par 3 scoring (3.23, +3). Polinchock tied for ninth in birdies (10) and tied for 13th in par 4 scoring (4.13, +4). Alex Rubino tied for 15th in pars (33) and tied for 18th in par 4 scoring (4.17, +5).

H-SC will compete again at the 2022 ODAC Men’s Golf Championships on April 29-May 1, a 54-hole event at the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. The ODAC Champion gains automatic entry into the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships on May 10-13, a 72-hole championship at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.