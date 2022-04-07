Thomas Edward Schmidt Jr., 72 of Rice, passed away on April 3. He was born on Oct. 4, 1949 to the late Thomas E. and Lois Strange Schmidt. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Rice and worked for Southside Electric as a mechanic. He was an avid hunter and member of the Rice Fire Dept. He was a Master Mechanic and Master Gardener.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carolyn Horn Schmidt; sons, Cody Schmidt (Caitlin) of Worsham, Ron Andrews (Patricia) of Meherrin and Christopher Andrews (Ashley) of Prospect; daughters, Shelley Jordan (Gino) of Glen Allen and Rebecca Hailey-Tompkins (Leslie) of Jetersville; 10 grandchildren and sisters, Mary Ann Faucette (Gene) and Jackie Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.