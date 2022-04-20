Students earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society membership

Hampden-Sydney College seniors Josh Baker, Brendan Dudding, Adam Lovelace and Kaleb Smith have each been named a member of the 2022 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, comprised of college football players from all divisions who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Josh Baker is a religion major at the College with a 3.58 GPA. On the field, he started six of seven games last fall on the offensive line at right guard and helped the Tigers account for 3,585 yards of total offense (358.5), including 956 yards rushing (95.6) and 2,629 yards passing (262.9) with 35 touchdowns. A two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Josh concluded his collegiate career with six starts in eight games for H-SC.

Brendan Dudding is a government major at the College with a 3.98 GPA. On the field, he started five of nine games last fall on the defensive line and had 15 total tackles, including three solo and 12 assisted, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup. A three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Brendan concluded his collegiate career with five starts in 20 games for H-SC.

Adam Lovelace is an English major at the College with a 3.71 GPA. On the field, he started one of 10 games last fall on the defensive line and had nine total tackles, including five solo and four assisted, two tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry. A three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Adam concluded his collegiate career with one start in 22 games for H-SC.

Kaleb Smith is a mathematical economics major at the College with a 3.39 GPA. On the field, he started six of nine games last fall at running back and accounted for 970 all-purpose yards, including 650 yards rushing and 320 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns. Smith had 146 rushing attempts and all 11 touchdowns on the ground, along with 34 receptions. He was selected as one of 176 semifinalists last fall for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy®, awarded to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete by the NFF. A four-time All-ODAC selection, and two-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Kaleb concluded his collegiate career with 15 starts in 27 games for H-SC.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have: Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2021. Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated. Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale). Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season.