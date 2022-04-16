Students attend Leadership and Recognition Conference

Youth from the Prince Edward County High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) recently participated in a weekend leadership training conference held April 1-3 in Virginia Beach. Attendees participated in a weekend of workshops and sessions that challenged, informed and motivated members and their advisers to learn more about leadership through FCCLA. Along with over 500 other advisers and members, Prince Edward County High School’s FCCLA chapter adviser, Donald McClelland, accompanied five of the members to the meeting.

To begin the conference, nearly 350 members participated in STAR Events, a series of competitive events that demonstrate proficiency and achievement in leadership and job-related skills. There are over 80 categories of STAR Events for members to compete in as a team or as an individual. Prince Edward County High School chapter members participated in the following events:

Live Culinary Arts — Kate Flanagan – Gold – First Place

Live Culinary Arts — Angelica Pena – Bronze – Third Place

Knife Skills — Taylor Eanes – Gold – First Place

The “Four Seasons… Virginia FCCLA Edition” theme was reinforced by Friday’s fall Opening General Session, where meeting attendees geared up for a variety of leadership training opportunities. The motivational speakers for this conference were Brad Hurtig and Tei Street. Their messages engaged and entertained members while teaching them important life lessons, and gave them ways to succeed in life both in and out of school. The Saturday morning Business Session allowed members to vote on issues relevant to the organization, including the election of state officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Members then participated in a series of workshops that focused on career exploration, leadership, and implementing effective service projects in their schools and communities. The Banquet and Evening Session, entitled “Winter Wonderland,” gave members a chance to recognize individuals who support the organization.

Sunday’s Closing General Session included the awarding of STAR Events competition medals and trophies and installation of new state officers. The top winners in each of the national STAR Events competitions will have an opportunity to compete in San Diego, California at the National Leadership Conference, June 29- July 3, against top winners from other state associations.

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important family, career, and community issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. The organization has more than 164,000 members in over 5,300 chapters, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Since the organization’s founding in 1945, FCCLA has involved more than 10 million youth.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers and communities.