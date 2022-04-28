Sowing Seeds — Something cut me to the soul

Inspired by a mission trip; Sara Groves wrote the following song:

I saw what I saw, and I can’t forget it

I heard what I heard, and I can’t go back

I know what I know, and I can’t deny it

Something on the road cut me to the soul

Something happened to Sara that “cut her to the soul.” The song continues:

Your pain has changed me, your dreams inspire

Your face a memory, your hope a fire

Your courage asks me what I’m afraid of (what I am made of)

and what I know of love

Sara witnessed the pain and suffering, but she was also moved by the hopes and dreams of the people she met. Their courage inspired her to look beyond her fear toward something better.

After Jesus death, the disciples were consumed with questions: Why did Jesus have to die? What will happen now? Would they too be arrested, tried and executed? Somehow, the followers of Jesus needed reassurance. Two had an encounter with Christ that “cut them to the soul.”

“Two followers were walking to the village of Emmaus. They were talking about everything that happened. As they talked, Jesus began walking with them. But God kept them from recognizing him.” (Luke 24:13-16)

They expressed their fears and confusion over what happened, starting with the arrest followed by the crucifixion and then the rumors of an empty tomb.

Jesus answered: “You foolish people! You find it so hard to believe all that the prophets wrote in the Scriptures. Wasn’t it clearly predicted that the Messiah would have to suffer all these things before entering his glory?” Then Jesus took them through the writings of Moses and all the prophets, explaining from all the Scriptures the things concerning himself. (24:25-27)

Jesus pointedly reminded the two followers that pain and suffering would be a part of their lives but only for a while before they entered into glory. Later that day, “As they sat down to eat, Jesus took the bread and blessed it. Then he broke it and gave it to them. Suddenly, their eyes were opened, and they recognized him.” (24:30-31)

The followers saw Jesus as they broke bread together. Sara Groves saw Jesus in the lives of the people she met.

We’ve done what we’ve done, and we can’t erase it

We are what we are and it’s more than enough

We have what we have but it’s no substitution

Something on the road, touched my very soul

“Something on the road touched my very soul.” The followers responded by rushing back to Jerusalem to tell the others. They were forever changed by the experience of seeing Jesus. Sara was forever changed by what she saw. The last verse of the song describes her response:

I say what I say with no hesitation

I have what I have and I’m giving it up

I do what I do with deep conviction

Something on the road changed my world.

That is what the church can and should be doing today. We say what we say with no hesitation. We have what we have, and we are willing to give it up. We do what we do with deep conviction because something on the road changed our world.

Walk the road with Jesus and you too will be “cut to the soul.” So, how do you respond? Do you “file it away” and forget? Do you quit? Give up? Or do you allow the experience to become a catalyst toward needed change?

Barbara Johnson wrote: “Without Jesus we face a hopeless end. But with Jesus we have an endless hope.” God offers endless hope and hope is what the church gives to others.

The followers of Jesus would never be the same. Sara Groves was “cut to the soul.” How will you respond to the risen Christ?

Rev. Larry E. Davies can be reached at larrydavies@vaumc.org.