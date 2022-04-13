Serving families for 100 years

A local funeral home celebrates a century of providing services in the Buckingham community.

Dunkum Funeral Home Inc. in Dillwyn is celebrating 100 years of serving its community on April 15.

Woodrow Marks Dunkum Jr. “Mark” and Karen Norman Dunkum are the third generation to take over the funeral home and currently providing services to families facing the loss of loved ones.

The business began in 1922 when Julian C. Dunkum and E.M. Dunkum started a funeral home originally called J.C. Dunkum and Brother, General Merchants. Four years later, the practice moved from the general store to its current location on Oak Street and it was renamed to J.C. Dunkum and Brother, Funeral Directors. E.M. then sold his part of the practice to his brother J. Emmett Dunkum.

As the years went by, more of the family got involved in the business. Woodrow Marks Dunkum Sr., Mark’s father and J.C.’s nephew, joined in 1946 changing the name to Dunkum Funeral Home. Then in 1982, the company was sold to Mark who had helped out his father at the funeral home since he was 16 years old.

Today, the funeral home is run full-time by Mark and Karen Dunkum with part-time help from Robert Reynolds, Mark Huffines and Mark Waldrop. The team works together to provide personalized care to those who request their services.

The funeral home takes pride in being part of the Buckingham community and showing support to the same folks who have supported them throughout the years. The funeral home features artwork from local artists, including Charlene Snoddy, David Heath, Shelton Whorley, Margie King, Martha Louis, Nan Holt and the late Nell Powers.

Dunkum Funeral Home Inc. provides traditional funeral services, cremations and a hybrid option. The Dunkums appreciate the opportunity given to them by the community to serve residents on some of their hardest days.

“It’s an honor to have made it this long,” said Karen Dunkum. “There are other family-owned funeral homes in the area that do amazing work and we feel blessed to be one of them.”

The Dunkums feel that it is nothing they’ve done by themselves to achieve this accomplishment. It is the small and tight-knit community that has put its trust in Dunkum Funeral Home Inc. for its services and allowed the family to continue their service.