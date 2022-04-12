Rachel B. Shetler, 90 of Farmville, entered into her eternal rest on March 30. She was surrounded by her loving children upon her passing after suffering multiple strokes.

Rachel was born on May 18, 1931 in Dover, Delaware to the late Jonas and Rachel (Beiler) Stoltzfus. She marries to the late Uriah Shetler on Nov. 22, 1951, and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his passing. She was a devoted companion to Uriah and loving mother to her 13 children. She welcomed all who entered her home with her gift of hospitality and served faithfully as a minister’s wife on and off the mission field alongside her husband.

She was a steadfast member of Farmville Christian Fellowship for 39 years. Last year she celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are 12 children, Martha (Lloyd) Slabaugh of Nappanee, Indiana, John Shetler of McAlisterville, Pennsylvania, Anna (Albert) Miller of Farmville, Priscilla (Mark) Eichorn of Paraguay, South America, Stephen (LaVerda) Shetler of Perkins, Oklahoma, Daniel (Phyllis) Shetler of Thompsontown, Pennsylvannia, Mary (Alexi) Espinoza of Honduras, Central America, Miriam (John) Miller of Pamplin, Dorcas Shetler of Farmville, Joy (Ken) Mast of Dundee, Ohio, Bernice Shetler of Farmville and Julia (Jeff) Hertzler of Axton; 50 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren and 1 sister, Naomi Yoder of Myersdale, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her son, James; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.