Piedmont MRC recognized for COVID-19 efforts

On Saturday, April 23, Piedmont Health District held a ceremony at Wilck’s Lake Park to recognize the Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) for its continued assistance with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MRC is the formalized volunteer arm of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The Piedmont MRC helped to vaccinate nearly 50,000 individuals in the Piedmont Health District against COVID-19.

“The Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps have walked the streets of many of the smallest communities here in the Piedmont, reaching out particularly to the underserved and those who may have felt overlooked,” said Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond, MD, MPH. “These volunteers have offered resources, they have offered vaccines, they have offered care and a moment of being seen.”

Many of the members of the MRC are retired or former members of the medical and public health fields, such as Felecia Manns.

Manns joined the Piedmont MRC as coordinator in May 2021 after retiring in 2015 with 30 years in emergency medical services. The MRC volunteers’ medical expertise and experience has been invaluable during the pandemic.

“The battle against COVID-19 has been a whole-of-community effort, and the selfless service of the people who came out of retirement, who had been idled by the pandemic, or just simply raised their hands to say they’d help in any way that was needed, has made our successes possible,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Greene, Dr. Almond, Piedmont Health District staff, MRC volunteers and community partners.

The following MRC volunteers were recognized in Saturday’s ceremony for their efforts in the COVID-19 response: Nancy Allen, Ruth Ashton, Rita Anema, Dr. Jackie Green-August, Beatrice Bouie, Cheri Brickhill, Marilyn Dayton, Jo Davis, Michele Donoghue, Jill Easter, Jennifer Halladay, Kait Hosmer, Cassandra Hurt, Chelesea Imholte, Jennifer Jones, Karen Kazmer, Jennifer Keefer, Dr. Annemarie T. Kovacs, Gregg Marston, Geraldine Mongold, Dr. Frances Montague, Jeanne Newcomb, Tammy Sue Oakes, Dr. Charles Rosenbaum, April Ross, Joey Schnepf, Edward Strickler, Jessica Winfree, Kim Wright, Dr. Lisa York, Linnea Young and Justine Young.

“MRC volunteers are the most loving, caring and kind people that love their communities,” Manns said. “Their willingness to give time at COVID-19 related and local outreach events has been the most inspiring. It was my pleasure to honor them with awards for the grassroots efforts to care for their neighbors, family and friends.”

The health district also recognized the following community partners for their support during the pandemic: Farmville Family Pharmacy, Piedmont Senior Resources, Farmville Cares, Spencer’s Drug, Charlotte Drug Company, Smith’s Pharmacy, Longwood University Department of Nursing, and Southside Community College’s Department of Nursing.

Piedmont Health District is thankful to all its volunteers for their continued assistance and efforts. Those interested in becoming MRC volunteers are encouraged to fill out an application on the VDH MRC website.