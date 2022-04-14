ODK celebrates new members

Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities during March.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 % of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Jackson Eisele, of Farmville, who attends Hampden-Sydney College was a new initiate.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, on Dec. 3, 1914. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.