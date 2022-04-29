Nellie Dorothy Mason Dowdy Wilkerson, 89, passed away on April 26. She was born on Sept. 13, 1932 to Lenard and Susie Mason.

She was predeceased by her parent Lenard Mason and Susan Sloan Mason; her husbands, John T. Dowdy Sr. and John Ray Wilkerson and two children, John T. Dowdy Jr. and Susan D. Scruggs.

She is survived by a grandson, David B. Scruggs and his wife, Lynn; one granddaughter, Joy D. Williams and Paula; great granddaughter, Jessi Caden-Lynn Scruggs; great grandson, Jason Thomas Merinar; two great great grandchildren, Hayden Thomas Boyles and Kayden Lee Boyles; two great nieces, Makayla and Makenzie and daughter-in-law, Janice G. Dowdy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aril 29, at 3 p.m., in Westview Cemetery in Farmville. Pastor Loretta Benninghove officiating.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.