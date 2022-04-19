Michael Monroe Edgett, 81 of Arvonia, passed away on Sunday, April 10.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm Monroe and Sadie Elizabeth (Husselbaugh) Edgett and a sister, Rosemary Dawn Matton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Edgett; a sister, Roberta Grimm; his four children, Michael (Joy), Lisa (Kevin Thomas), Flint (Lucia) and Amy; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, Christopher, Sydney, Ashley, Zachary, Alex and Erika; one great granddaughter, Everleigh; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He worked at Toys R Us as an art director in New Jersey. After moving to Virginia, he then worked in advertising sales and design for The Farmville Herald. He was an artist and shared his artwork with many people.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Rescue Service, P.O. Box 444, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Family and friends may share memories at www. thackerbrothers.com.