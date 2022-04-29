After a long battle, James Calvin Davis, 73, of Burkeville went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20.

James loved fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and his beloved companion, “Lilly Girl”. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Becky Davis; son, David Yeatts (Christy); daughter, Teresa Banton (Darrell); grandchildren, Miranda Minter (Mike), Stephen Redford (Alivia), Courtney Pugh (Trevor) and Chelsey Yeatts; great grandchildren, Triton Redford, Trinity Redford and Aria Pugh and his sister, Mildred Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie and Frank Davis; brothers, Charles Davis and Larry Davis and sisters, Lucille Linville, Irene Hughes and Nancy Walker.

A special thank you to Wayne Robertson and Mary Jenkins for their daily support, to Mickey Altizer for being a devoted friend to the end, to our care providers from Amedisys Hospice, who treated us with such care and kindness, and to all those that sent well wishes, called and visited James throughout his illness.

The family will have a private service to honor his wishes.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett.com.