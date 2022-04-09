Edmunds holds meeting

Delegate Edmunds convened a group of local prosecutors and law enforcement officers to meet with the Community Liaison Officer from the Office of the Attorney General, Matt C. Hall. They gathered to discuss issues critical to public safety within their respective jurisdictions and regionally. Hall provided updates on available resources from the Attorney General’s Office. Pictured are, from left, Prince Edward County Sheriff L. A. Epps; Community Liaison Officer with the Attorney General’s Office Matt C. Hall; Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince Edward County Megan L. Clark; Charlotte County Sheriff Royal Freeman; Delegate James E. Edmunds II; Sheriff’s Office Major Michael Womack; Commonwealth’s Attorney for Halifax County Tracy Q. Martin; South Boston Police Department Chief Bryan Young; and Halifax County Sheriff Fred S. Clark.