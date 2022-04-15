Easter services and events

Cedar Baptist Church, located 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will be hosting the following Easter events: on Friday, April 15, a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 16, there will be an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. On April 17, a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by an Easter Cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be” at 8 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or 11 a.m. Worship. Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation would cordially like to invite everyone to attend.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

A special happy anniversary wish goes out this week to Billy and Marie Adams, of Farmville, on Monday, April 18.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located 24234 Gold Hill Area of New Canton, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with a visit from the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 16, at noon. Also, join them for Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 17, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Following this will be breakfast in the church fellowship hall. All are cordially invited to attend all these activities.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m., at Brown’s Chapel, located U.S. 15 North of Dillwyn on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Road). All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the May program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Browns Chapel, located on U.S. Route 15, north of Dillwyn on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Road), will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. There will be Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m. with the theme “From Bethlehem To Calvary”, followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall. This will be followed by Sunday School and Morning Worship.

The Rotary Club of Farmville will be hosting its 16th Annual Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28, in Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. The cost for adults is $15, children 6 to 12 is $7. For tickets see any Rotary Club Member. Due to COVID restrictions you have the option of two different settings: 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Katherin (Kitty) Jackson, of Farmville, on Saturday, April 16; Hannah Sprouse, of Dillwyn, on Sunday, April 17; Jackie Ponton, of Buckingham, on Monday, April 18; Lewis Johnson, of Fork Union, on Tuesday, April 19; Casey L. Ownby, of Dillwyn, on Wednesday, April 20 and Ruth Blevins, of Fairfax, on Thursday, April 21.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.