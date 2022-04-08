Church and Community Events for the week of April 8

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 8

BLOOD DRIVE — The Farmville Police Department will host The Heartland Heroes Blood Drive at the Johns Memorial Parish House on High Street. The event will run from noon until 6 p.m. Farmville Police Officers along with McGruff the Crime Dog will be on site grilling hotdogs and hamburgers for donors. All donors will also receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last. Persons wishing to donate this year must schedule an appointment. There will be no walk-ins accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and click the find a drive tab.

APRIL 9

YARD SALE AND CRAFT EVENT — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Yard Sale and Craft Event on Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road, Farmville. Over 20 vendors offering crafts/yard sale items and amish baked goods. Breakfast and lunch available for sale.

SILENT AUCTION — Finish Line Farm Cat Rescue in Meherrin is holding its first silent auction at the Farmville Fire Department located at 1000 West Third St., in Farmville on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone wanting to donate an item towards the auction may contact Hillary Saunders at finishlinefarmva@gmail.com prior to April 1. There will be a silent auction, raffle, baked goods, items for sale and more.

SPAGETTI SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a drive-through Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, April 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread and choice of peach, apple or cherry cobbler. The cost is a donation at the door. Sauce by the quart will also be available for a donation of $6, while supplies last. To preorder call (434) 547-8830 or (434) 547-2715.

LIVE BAND — The Farmville Moose Lodge will have the band Psydeffex on Saturday, April 9 from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 cover at the door. All proceeds go to the vets house. This event is open to Moose Lodge Members and qualified guests.

CELESTIAL SKIES PROGRAM — Crewe Astronomy Club will offer a program on Saturday, April 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the planets and moons from our solar system, the Orion Nebula containing the red supergiant star, “Betelgeuse” and the blue supergiant star, “Rigel” as well as the Andromeda Galaxy and the center of the Milky Way. If you have your own telescope, bring it along, too. This program is free to the public. COVID-19 protocols including social distancing shall be strictly observed. For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center by phone at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Church Road in Rice will have a community breakfast on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. Gary Stoots from Prospect Tabernacle Church will bring the message. Everyone is invited to attend.

APRIL 10

CONCERT — The Commonwealth Chorale will present a concert on Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street in Farmville. The concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

MISSION DAY — Holy Trinity Baptist Church located at 8864 S. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn, will observe Mission Day on Sunday, April 10, at 11 a.m. Rev. Caruso Brown, associate minister of Mount Zion First African Church in Charlottesville will be the guest preacher.

APRIL 11 – 15

HOLY WEEK SERVICES — Calvary Baptist Church located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin will have Holy Week Services each night at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15. On Monday the speaker will be Pastor Phillip Brown. On Tuesday the speaker will be Rev. Dr. Calvin Gray. On Wednesday the speaker will be Rev. James Hurt Jr. On Thursday the speaker will be Pastor Edwin Taylor Jr. On Friday the speaker will be Pastor Mike Chambers.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES — New Hope Baptist Church located at 1909 Cartersville Road in New Canton will host Holy week in person services. The services will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15. The theme for the week is eight days that changed the world. The guest preachers are as follows: Monday: Rev. Clarence Eldridge, associate minister Baptist Union Baptist Church; Tuesday: Rev. Mildred C. Gough, pastor Ebenezer Baptist Church; Wednesday: Rev. Paul Johnson, pastor chief Cornerstone Baptist Church; Thursday: Elder Warren Reid, associate minister Union Outreach Fellowship Church; Good Friday: Rev. Mary C. Duncan, associate minister New Hope Baptist Church, Rev. Kevin Bolden, pastor Oak Union Baptist Church, Rev. Vernetta Bolden, assistant pastor Oak Union Baptist Church, and Rev. Larry Smith, pastor Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

APRIL 13

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, April 13 at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Erma Watson.

APRIL 14

MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE — There will be a Maundy Thursday Service on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., at Bethel United Methodist on Andersonville Road in Dillwyn.

APRIL 15

FARM POND MANAGEMENT DAY PROGRAM — A Farm Pond Management Day Program will be held on Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilck’s Lake Isle in Farmville. Topics to include: farm pond fish population; aquatic weed control and identification; aquatic entomology and water health and small-scale aquaculture startup and marketing. To register, call the Prince Edward Extension Office, (434) 392-4246. The cost is $10. Boxed lunch included.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

WORLD ART DAY — Farmville area Artists and Creatives come join us at Red Door 104 LLC, located at 104 North Main St., in Farmville to celebrate World Art Day, on Friday, April 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring a piece of artwork to share that best represents your medium and style. Enjoy getting to know other amazing artists in this region.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — There will be a Good Friday Service on April 15, at 7 p.m., at White Hall United Methodist on Main Street in Dillwyn.

APRIL 16

EASTER EGG HUNT — There will be a community Easter egg hunt at Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch of hotdogs, chips and a drink provided by the church following the egg hunt.

YARD SALE — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will host a yard sale at 609 North Main Street in Farmville which is the Poulston Appliance parking lot on Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food items will also be available for sale.

EASTER EGG HUNT — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a Eater Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its cruise in on April 16, at 5 p.m. till dusk in the parking lot by Tractor Supply Store and AA storage in Farmville. All cars are welcome and the public is encouraged to drop by to check them out. There will be a 50/50 drawing. The cruise ins are held every third Saturday from April to October. Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday at Merk’s. 6 p.m. for dining and meeting at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the cruise in.

APRIL 17

SUNRISE SERVICE — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland will host sunrise service on Sunday, April 17 at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be provided by the church after the service.

EASTER SERVICES — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have Easter Services on Sunday, April 17. There will be a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m.; breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by Easter Cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be” at 8 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or 11:00 Worship Service.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher, Reverend Silas Blanton on Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Mask required.

EASTER SUNDAY WORSHIP — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville will have Easter Sunday worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Reverend Dr. James P. Ashton and First Baptist Church members welcome you. At this time face masks and social distancing are required inside of Sanctuary.

SUNRISE SERVICE — The Calvary Baptist Church of Prospect, First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect and Mt. Moriah-Upper Room Baptist Church of Farmville, will have a combined sunrise service on Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate this service. First Rock Baptist Church will not have the regular worship service on that day.

SUNRISE SERVICE — There will be a Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 6:45 a.m., at Salem Methodist Church located at 2160 Caira Road in Cumberland, followed by breakfast. Pastor Billy Swan and members would like you to join them.

APRIL 20

MOTON LIVE — Moton Live 2022 will celebrate and commemorate the 1951 Moton walkout and its impact during a 24-hour giving campaign with six hours of programming streaming live from the Moton Museum. The event will stream on the Moton Website, Facebook and YouTube, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. All programming for the event is available free of charge, as is admission to Moton Museum, which is located at the southern point of Longwood University. To support the museum’s efforts and help share the Moton story, donate now at https://motonmuseum.org/Give-Now/.

BOOK SIGNING — The Longwood University Bookstore (Barnes and Noble), located on 200 North Main St., in Farmville will be holding a book signing on April 20, at 4 p.m., for author Kristen Green’s new book, “The Devil’s Half Acre”. Green is also the author of Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County.

APRIL 21

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, April 21. The drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No Walk-ins at this time. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

APRIL 22

LUNCHEON — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a monthly self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main St., in Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/spouses/widows/guests are invited. PEC Agricultural & Natural Resources Extension Agent Erin Small will be the speaker.

APRIL 23

WOMENS CONFERENCE — The women of the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations located at 1358 Sheppards Road in Farmville will hold its annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The guest evangelists will be Minister Darlene Bland and Minister Sandra Hall. The theme is Broken Women Being Made Whole. Tickets are $20 which will include conference materials and lunch. If you would like to purchase a ticket, please call (434) 547.8641.

BIRD WATCHING FUN AND SITE CLEANUP — In a partnership program with High Bridge Trail State Park, the Margaret Watson Bird Club will have volunteers on site to share their avian knowledge during a birding adventure on Saturday, April 23. Help the local bird club conduct a bird survey of wild birds on the park’s Rochelle Tract, located 1.6 miles east of Farmville along High Bridge Trail. Participants are to meet at the Charley’s parking lot in Farmville near the trail crossing with Main Street at 8:30 a.m. We will convoy in vehicles to an access to the program area. A brief cleanup will be held on site just prior to the bird hike. For more information, contact the High Bridge Trail State Park office at 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The sale will be at the Masonic Lodge parking lot located at 1470 Anderson Highway. $5 for a quarter chicken, $8 for a half and $8 for a meal which will include a quarter chicken, cole slaw and potatoes. Call (434) 390-7878 or (804) 912-5786 for more information.

APRIL 24

MEMBERSHIP MEETING — The Spring Membership Meeting of Historic Buckingham will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at historic “Perry Hill” which is located on Rt. 56 at 7878 S. James River Highway in Buckingham. Members and prospective members are invited to attend.

EASTER CANTATA — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland will host a Easter Cantata on Sunday, April 24 at 11:15 a.m.

APRIL 28

TASTE OF FARMVILLE — The Rotary Club of Farmville will host the Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28. Due to COVID, there will be two sessions of tasting. Session one will be from 5-6 p.m., while the second session will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located on 1328 Zion Hill Road, just beyond Prince Edward County High School. Tickets will be available for purchase at Benchmark Community Bank in Farmville, Citizens Bank on Main Street, at FarmvilleVARotary.org on Facebook or by asking a Rotarian. The cost of the tickets in advances are $15 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Tickets at this time will not be available at the door.

APRIL 30

PRIMITIVE TECHNOLOGY DAY — On Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. there will be a Primitive Technology Day held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham. This event will feature demonstrations and hands-on events on camping, long-bow shooting, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification, survival skills and much more. The public is invited. There is no admission charge. Lunch will be available.

WILDFLOWER SYMPOSIUM — The Central Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will host a Wildflower Symposium on Saturday, April 30 at Bear Creek Hall in Bear Creek Lake State Park. Wildflower walks begin at 9 a.m., speakers and children’s crafts from 10:30 to noon. Event is free, State Park parking fee applies. To register email betsyandal@lookofsky.com.

LIBRARY FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Public Library will be holding its 10th Annual Sweets in the Stacks fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, from 4-6 p.m. Tickets to attend the basket and gift item raffle event are $10 each and include a meal with dessert as well as the chance to win door prizes. Children’s tickets (for those under age 12) may be purchased at the door for $5 and include a meal with dessert. Raffle tickets for the donated baskets, gift items and gift cards are $1 each or 6 for $5. Combo tickets (entry plus raffle tickets) are available through April 29 at reduced prices. You do not need to be present to win raffle prizes as long as your name and phone number are written clearly on the ticket stubs. For more information, call (804) 492-5807. To see what donated items are available, visit the Sweets in the Stacks page at https://www.cumberlandcountypubliclibrary.org/help-donate/sweets-in-the-stacks-2022/.

MAY 3

CAREGIVER RETREAT — There will be a caregivers retreat called “Caring for the Caregiver” on Tuesday, May 3 at St John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the event is free, but space is limited. You must register to attend. Visit https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=79990123 to register.

MAY 11

TICKS AND TICK DISEASES SEMINAR — A seminar on Ticks and Tick Diseases in Virginia will be held at the Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville on Wednesday, May 11 from 9 – 11 a.m. Register by May 1. Cost is $10. Contact ANR Agent Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

WALK THROUGH NATURE — Francis Wood will present “A Walk Through Nature With Francis Wood: Wild Critters and Tall Tales” at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Wood will display some of his personal collections of taxidermy, survival tools and critter calls, as well as his captivating stories about hunting, fishing and exploring nature. The program is family-friendly, free and open to the public. This community event is hosted by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.