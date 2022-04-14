Church and Community Events for the week of April 15

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 15

FARM POND MANAGEMENT DAY PROGRAM — A Farm Pond Management Day Program will be held on Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilck’s Lake Isle in Farmville. Topics to include: farm pond fish population; aquatic weed control and identification; aquatic entomology and water health and small-scale aquaculture startup and marketing. To register, call the Prince Edward Extension Office, (434) 392-4246. The cost is $10. Boxed lunch included.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

WORLD ART DAY — Farmville area Artists and Creatives come join us at Red Door 104 LLC, located at 104 North Main St., in Farmville to celebrate World Art Day, on Friday, April 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring a piece of artwork to share that best represents your medium and style. Enjoy getting to know other amazing artists in this region.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — There will be a Good Friday Service on April 15, at 7 p.m., at White Hall United Methodist on Main Street in Dillwyn.

APRIL 16

EASTER EGG HUNT — There will be a community Easter egg hunt at Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch of hotdogs, chips and a drink provided by the church following the egg hunt.

YARD SALE — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will host a yard sale at 609 North Main Street in Farmville which is the Poulston Appliance parking lot on Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food items will also be available for sale.

EASTER EGG HUNT — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a Eater Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its cruise in on April 16, at 5 p.m. till dusk in the parking lot by Tractor Supply Store and AA storage in Farmville. All cars are welcome and the public is encouraged to drop by to check them out. There will be a 50/50 drawing. The cruise ins are held every third Saturday from April to October. Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday at Merk’s. 6 p.m. for dining and meeting at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the cruise in.

EASTER EGG HUNT — The Farmville Moose Lodge located at 1405 Longwood Ave. in Farmville will hold an Easter egg hunt for the community on Saturday, April 16, at noon.

EARTH DAY SPRING FESTIVAL — A Earth Day Spring Festival will be held at Straight Street located at 1174 South Constitution Route in Dillwyn on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This event will be a celebration of the community and a family-oriented day of fun, games, opportunities to learn, grow, and build the community together. The festival is offered free to the community, with an egg hunt kicking off the fun at 11:30 a.m. Also featured are a fish fry, live music, face painting, a solar energy demonstration, field games, solar workforce development information, mural painting and more.

REAL TALK FOR TEENAGERS — The Piedmont Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse Coalition (PAPSA) is hosting an event for youth ages 13 and above on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is titled REAL TALK about TEEN DRUG USE: JUST THE FACTS 2022 and will be a series of short, interactive workshops on the basic fundamentals of teen drug use, making good choices and peer support testimonials. Each participant will enjoy a free lunch, door prizes, swag and much more. The event will be held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. The moderator for the event will be Elder Warren Reid. This event is open to all Piedmont region youth. To register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-talk-teen-drug-use-just-the-facts-call-to-action-2022-tickets-305019691107.

APRIL 17

SUNRISE SERVICE — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland will host sunrise service on Sunday, April 17 at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be provided by the church after the service.

EASTER SERVICES — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have Easter Services on Sunday, April 17. There will be a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m.; breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by Easter Cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be” at 8 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or 11:00 Worship Service.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher, Reverend Silas Blanton on Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Mask required.

EASTER SUNDAY WORSHIP — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville will have Easter Sunday worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. Reverend Dr. James P. Ashton and First Baptist Church members welcome you. At this time face masks and social distancing are required inside of Sanctuary.

SUNRISE SERVICE — The Calvary Baptist Church of Prospect, First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect and Mt. Moriah-Upper Room Baptist Church of Farmville, will have a combined sunrise service on Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate this service. First Rock Baptist Church will not have the regular worship service on that day.

SUNRISE SERVICE — There will be a Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 6:45 a.m., at Salem Methodist Church located at 2160 Caira Road in Cumberland, followed by breakfast. Pastor Billy Swan and members would like you to join them.

EASTER MORNING SERVICE — There will be an Easter morning service at First Baptist Church located at 100 S. Main Street in Farmville at 11 a.m. COVID precautions will be taking place. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

SUNRISE SERVICE — There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at Mercy Seat Baptist Church on Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 am. The church is located at 52 Kingsville Road in Farmville. A to go breakfast will be served immediately following the service. There will be no 11 a.m. service.

APRIL 19

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Farmville Train Station. Historical Society President Jimmy Hurt will present a program entitled WFLO History – The First Ten Years. Join them and hear how the radio station started, view many interesting photographs, and learn about early WFLO employees. In addition to the program, there will be several items on display from the WFLO Collection in the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society Archives. This meeting is free and open to the public.

APRIL 20

MOTON LIVE — Moton Live 2022 will celebrate and commemorate the 1951 Moton walkout and its impact during a 24-hour giving campaign with six hours of programming streaming live from the Moton Museum. The event will stream on the Moton Website, Facebook and YouTube, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. All programming for the event is available free of charge, as is admission to Moton Museum, which is located at the southern point of Longwood University. To support the museum’s efforts and help share the Moton story, donate now at https://motonmuseum.org/Give-Now/.

BOOK SIGNING — The Longwood University Bookstore (Barnes and Noble), located on 200 North Main St., in Farmville will be holding a book signing on April 20, at 4 p.m., for author Kristen Green’s new book, “The Devil’s Half Acre”. Green is also the author of Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County.

APRIL 21

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, April 21. The drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No Walk-ins at this time. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and click the find a drive tab.

APRIL 22

LUNCHEON — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main Street, in Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/spouses/widows/guests are invited. PEC Agricultural & Natural Resources Extension Agent Erin Small will be the speaker.

APRIL 23

WOMENS CONFERENCE — The women of the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations located at 1358 Sheppards Road in Farmville will hold its annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The guest evangelists will be Minister Darlene Bland and Minister Sandra Hall. The theme is Broken Women Being Made Whole. Tickets are $20 which will include conference materials and lunch. If you would like to purchase a ticket, please call (434) 547-8641.

BIRD WATCHING FUN AND SITE CLEANUP — In a partnership program with High Bridge Trail State Park, the Margaret Watson Bird Club will have volunteers on site to share their avian knowledge during a birding adventure on Saturday, April 23. Help the local bird club conduct a bird survey of wild birds on the park’s Rochelle Tract, located 1.6 miles east of Farmville along High Bridge Trail. Participants are to meet at the Charley’s parking lot in Farmville near the trail crossing with Main Street at 8:30 a.m. We will convoy in vehicles to an access to the program area. A brief cleanup will be held on site just prior to the bird hike. For more information, contact the High Bridge Trail State Park office at 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The sale will be at the Masonic Lodge parking lot located at 1470 Anderson Highway. $5 for a quarter chicken, $8 for a half and $8 for a meal which will include a quarter chicken, cole slaw and potatoes. Call (434) 390-7878 or (804) 912-5786 for more information.

APRIL 24

MEMBERSHIP MEETING — The Spring Membership Meeting of Historic Buckingham will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at historic “Perry Hill” which is located on Rt. 56 at 7878 S. James River Highway in Buckingham. Members and prospective members are invited to attend.

EASTER CANTATA — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland will host a Easter Cantata on Sunday, April 24 at 11:15 a.m.

APRIL 28

TASTE OF FARMVILLE — The Rotary Club of Farmville will host the Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28. Due to COVID, there will be two sessions of tasting. Session one will be from 5-6 p.m., while the second session will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located on 1328 Zion Hill Road, just beyond Prince Edward County High School. Tickets will be available for purchase at Benchmark Community Bank in Farmville, Citizens Bank on Main Street, at FarmvilleVARotary.org on Facebook or by asking a Rotarian. The cost of the tickets in advances are $15 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Tickets at this time will not be available at the door.

APRIL 30

PRIMITIVE TECHNOLOGY DAY — On Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. there will be a Primitive Technology Day held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham. This event will feature demonstrations and hands-on events on camping, long-bow shooting, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification, survival skills and much more. The public is invited. There is no admission charge. Lunch will be available.

WILDFLOWER SYMPOSIUM — The Central Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will host a Wildflower Symposium on Saturday, April 30 at Bear Creek Hall in Bear Creek Lake State Park. Wildflower walks begin at 9 a.m., speakers and children’s crafts from 10:30 to noon. Event is free, State Park parking fee applies. To register email betsyandal@lookofsky.com.

LIBRARY FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Public Library will be holding its 10th Annual Sweets in the Stacks fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, from 4-6 p.m. Tickets to attend the basket and gift item raffle event are $10 each and include a meal with dessert as well as the chance to win door prizes. Children’s tickets (for those under age 12) may be purchased at the door for $5 and include a meal with dessert. Raffle tickets for the donated baskets, gift items and gift cards are $1 each or 6 for $5. Combo tickets (entry plus raffle tickets) are available through April 29 at reduced prices. You do not need to be present to win raffle prizes as long as your name and phone number are written clearly on the ticket stubs. For more information, call (804) 492-5807. To see what donated items are available, visit the Sweets in the Stacks page at https://www.cumberlandcountypubliclibrary.org/help-donate/sweets-in-the-stacks-2022/.

SPRING PLANT SALE — There will be a spring plant sale at Virginia Cooperative Extension Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

MAY 3

CAREGIVER RETREAT — There will be a caregivers retreat called “Caring for the Caregiver” on Tuesday, May 3 at St John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the event is free, but space is limited. You must register to attend. Visit https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=79990123 to register.

MAY 7

A RACY AFFAIR — Piedmont Senior Resources will host “A Racy Affair” on Saturday, May 7, from 5 – 8:30 p.m. The Kentucky Derby Fundraiser is coming back to the North Street Press Club. There will be a silent auction, hat competition, live viewing of the Kentucky Derby Race, live band, charitable betting, 50/50 raffle and more. Dinner, discounted drinks and appetizers can be purchased through the North Street Press Club restaurant. For more information, call (434) 767-5588 or contact Renata Bruszewska Sharnick at rbruszewska@psraaa.org.

MAY 9 – 12

POURING ACRYLICS AND WATERCOLORS — There will be a four-day CVA/LCVA Painting Workshop on pouring acrylics and watercolors held May 9 – 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the lower level of the LCVA building located at 129 North Main St., in Farmville. The workshop is being held in remembrance of longtime CVA member Jackie Paterson and her donated acrylic paints will be used during the workshop. The workshop is being led by Ursula Burgess. There is a cost associated with the workshop and space is limited. To register for the workshop or for more information email Ursula Burgess at ucburgess@gmail.com.

MAY 11

TICKS AND TICK DISEASES SEMINAR — A seminar on Ticks and Tick Diseases in Virginia will be held at the Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville on Wednesday, May 11 from 9 – 11 a.m. Register by May 1. Cost is $10. Contact ANR Agent Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

WALK THROUGH NATURE — Francis Wood will present “A Walk Through Nature With Francis Wood: Wild Critters and Tall Tales” at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. Wood will display some of his personal collections of taxidermy, survival tools and critter calls, as well as his captivating stories about hunting, fishing and exploring nature. The program is family-friendly, free and open to the public. This community event is hosted by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. The services are also available on WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.