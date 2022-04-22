Charlean Owen Fowlkes, 94 of Burkeville, passed away on April 19. She was born Feb. 5, 1928 at Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, one of the first babies born in that facility. She was predeceased by her parents, Damron and Bertha Owen; her three brothers, Damron Jr., Edsel and Kermit and three sisters, Shirley Henley, Marilyn Simboli and Ruth Batt.

She is survived by her husband of more than 71 years, James Willis “Billy” Fowlkes; her twin sons, David and Donald; her daughter, Martha; her son, Glenn; daughters-in-law, Melinda and Debbie; seven grandchildren, Brian, Jenna, Suzanne, Daniel, Kathryn, Stuart and Leanne; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Clark and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Charlean enjoyed the outdoors and hard work, helping Billy with work on the farm while raising their children. She was a servant, always looking out for the needs of others before her own. Her graciousness, hospitality and generosity were felt by everyone who ever visited their home. Her love of others was always on display as she worked at the Burkeville Post Office for 27 years, greeting others with a smile. She helped Billy with their large garden and loved canning and sharing produce with others in the community. Her quiet confidence and quick wit were always on full display. She had the natural ability to make others feel special, loved and wanted. She was a natural teacher to all, encouraging others in a way that was uniquely her own.

She was a member of Bagby Memorial Baptist Church for almost 70 years where she served in various capacities, faithfully serving her church and her Lord. She especially loved singing in the choir. She sang throughout her life to her children and grandchildren. Even as the ravages of Alzheimer’s slowly took her from us, she remained kind and gentle, sharing her love of others through her warm and tender eyes and gentle spirit. Billy Pop got the right girl.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 22, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Puckett with burial in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s research or Bagby Memorial Baptist Church, Burkeville.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.