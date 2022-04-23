Carrying the cross walk

Salem Church, a small country church located in Dillwyn, has been carrying a wooden life size cross on Good Friday for three years now. The walk participants take turns carrying the cross on the sidewalk around the small town of Dillwyn and then over the Heritage Hall nursing home. Salem Church is pastored by Rev. Billy Swann. The walk begins at White Hall United Methodist Church. Most of the walk participants are dressed in period costumes. Tony Huddleston, built the cross several years ago when he heard of this walk being done in Texas.