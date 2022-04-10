Business of the Month awarded

Cheryl Martin Accounting, located in downtown Dillwyn, is the March Business of the Month award recipient from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. “This is another small business that offers much needed services to individuals and businesses in and around Buckingham County,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “We are glad Cheryl and her team have invested time and resources in this historic building in the Town of Dillwyn.” Pictured are, from left, Brother Max Watner, Barbara Wheeler, Ruth Lyle, Sandra Moss, Jewel Harris, Eddie Slagle, Cheryl Martin, Tracey Butler, Trich Stone, Ashley Wood, Roy Martin and Brooke Rush. The business is located at 17039 Oak St., in Dillwyn.