Business of the month awarded

The April installment of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month Award was recently presented to Dunkum Funeral Home, located on Oak Street in Dillwyn. “The Chamber chose this small, essential business, not only because it’ll be their 100th birthday on April 15, but because of the important role they play in our community,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “We’re so proud to recognize Mark and Karen Dunkum for the good, vital work they do and needs they meet in this region and in Buckingham.” Pictured are, from left, Miles, Sandra Moss, Eddie Slagle, Faye Shumaker, Karen Dunkum, Amy White, Ruth Lyle, Barbara Wheeler and Brother Max Watner.