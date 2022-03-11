Vogel participates in Alternative Spring Break trip

Farmville resident Callyn Vogel will spend spring break serving others through James Madison University’s Alternative Spring Break Program. Vogel, a psychology major, will travel to Louisville, KY to volunteer with Catholic Charities (Kentucky).

The student-led ASB trips will take place from March 12-19. Each trip focuses on a social issue, such as homelessness, resettlement, environmentalism or community wellness, in a specific region. Approximately 60 students will embark on seven spring break trips around the country. The students will spend the week living simply, focused on service in their destination community but also on teamwork and reflection within their group.

For information about JMU’s award winning Alternative Break Program, visit www.jmu.edu/abp.

