Tigers fall to CNU

Senior captain Bobby Clagett scored two goals, adding one assist, but nationally-ranked No. 16 Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 19-7 non-conference lacrosse decision to nationally-ranked No. 5 Christopher Newport University (CNU) on Saturday at Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. Sophomore Ray O’Brien and freshman Zach Hanzlik each added one goal and one assist for the host Tigers (1-1) who trailed 12-4 at halftime against the visiting Captains (3-0)-led by Drew Miller with three goals and three assists.

CNU scored the first four goals of the early-season battle of Top 20 programs, leading 4-0 just 3:43 into the contest. H-SC got on the board at 8:09 with an unassisted goal from O’Brien (1g, 1a), but the Captains answered back with two more goals to lead 6-1 at 2:57 of the first quarter. Clagett (2g, 1a) tallied his first goal at 1:34, assisted by sophomore Patrick Saunders (1a), but the visitors added another goal, as well, to lead 7-2 after the first 15 minutes.

The Tigers scored the first goal of the second quarter as Hanzlik (1g, 1a) was successful on his attempt with an assist from Clagett to make it 7-3 at 11:35. CNU added four-straight goals to lead 11-3 with 5:24 left in the quarter. Clagett added his second goal at 2:01, aided by O’Brien, but the Captains scored just before the end of the period to lead 12-4 at the intermission.

CNU added four more goals to begin the third quarter and led 16-4 at 10:08. H-SC scored a pair of goals to make it 16-6 with 3:42 left in the quarter-getting the first goal from sophomore Ford Burke (1g) at 7:35, assisted by Hanzlik, before senior captain Sean Duffy (1g) tallied unassisted at 3:42. The Captains, however, closed the period with another goal to lead 17-6 after 45 minutes.

H-SC scored its final goal of the contest with 11:36 remaining when sophomore Michael Leone (1g) was on target, unassisted. CNU sandwiched a pair of goals around the fourth-quarter goal by the Tigers to provide for the final margin.

Senior Will Perry started and played the first 52:38 in goal, yielding the 19 goals with 10 saves and three ground balls. Sophomore Peter Smith played the final 7:22, allowing no goals with one save.

Fifth-year Michael Thornton was 6-17 on face-offs, while senior captain Presley Miller was 4-7, and freshman Conor Kilfeather was 2-5.

CNU was led by Drew Miller with his three goals and three assists, while Andrew Cook (3g, 1a), Brady Altobello (3g) and Jackson Deal (3g) each scored three goals, as well. Zac Hanaway played the first 45 minutes in goal, yielding six goals with three saves. Warner Cabaniss was 16-23 on face-offs with 10 ground balls.

H-SC will play again on Tuesday, March 1, hosting nationally-ranked No. 8 Cabrini University at Everett Stadium at 3:30 p.m.