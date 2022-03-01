Taste of Farmville set

Taste of Farmville is back, bigger and better than ever. The Rotary Club of Farmville will host the Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28. Due to COVID, there will be two sessions of tasting. Session one will be from 5-6 p.m., the second session will be 6:30-7:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located on 1328 Zion Hill Road, just beyond Prince Edward County High School.

All proceeds from this event will benefit local nonprofit organizations. The Rotary Club of Farmville supports organizations such as FACES, Meals on Wheels, Prince Edward Christmas Mother, Blue Christmas, The Virginia Children’s Book Festival, Prince Edward County Public Schools and more. The Rotary Club of Farmville also remains involved in international educational projects.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Benchmark Community Bank in Farmville on Main Street or Downtown, Citizens Bank on Main Street, at FarmvilleVARotary on Facebook or by asking a Rotarian. The cost of the tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Tickets, at this time, will not be available at the door.

Organizations interested in sponsoring or participating as a vendor should reach out to Bruce Davis at bruce.davis@pecps.k12.va.us or call Rhonda Arnold (434) 392-7633.

The Rotary Club is the world’s oldest service organization, made up of business and professional leaders whose goal is to serve the community and promote high ethical standards.