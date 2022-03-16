Summer camp is set

The Farmville Recreation Department is bringing back its Summer Day Camp. Registration will open on March 21, there will be many exciting themes this year, including outdoor survival, discovering agriculture, mad science, trailblazers and meeting local superhero first responders. Summer camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m. and pick-up ending at 5:30 p.m.

The summer camp will have a week for youth with special needs and disabilities as well. This will be a retreat with modified fitness exercises, relaxing activities and family members are welcome to join in during this week for bonding and fun.

Summer camp registration goes live next week. Space is limited and spots are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Teenagers — are you up to the challenge of being a counselor? In addition to all of the summer camp activities, teens have the chance to develop leadership skills through training, and then use those skills at camp.

Summer fun isn’t just for kids. The Rec Department is having a summer camp session for adults too. Look for a summer workshop after the summer camp sessions. The adult workshop will focus on topics such as agriculture, fitness and wellness and finance.

The Rec Department is seeking volunteers for programming, including the summer Day camp, Adult League basketball and Adult Softball. Volunteers are essential as they help make connections throughout the community and allow the Recreation Department to facilitate more events for leisure, enrichment and physical wellness.

For more information or to register visit the website at https:// www.farmvilleva. com/203/Parks-Recreation. Participants can also contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 391-1125 or by email: twoodson@ farmvilleva.com. The Town of Farmville will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability. The Town of Farmville intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, contact the Farmville Recreation Department.