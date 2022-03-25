Students advance to international conference

The Buckingham County High School Junior and Senior HOSA members attended the Virginia State HOSA Leadership Conference in Williamsburg on March 11-13. At the conference, the students competed in the Community Mental Health and Wellness Project, Nurse Aide Skills, CPR and First Aid, Interviewing Skills, the HOSA Happenings Newsletter, and Creative Problem Solving. The following members made State Finalist earning them the privilege of attending the International HOSA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee in June: Faith Biggers, First Place for Interviewing Skills; the team of Arianna Jones, Caleb Moss, Casey Parker and Abigail Yancey, Second Place in HOSA Happenings. These students will compete in their respective events and attend leadership workshops at the conference in June. Pictured, from left, Caleb Moss, secretary; Casey Parker, vice president; Arianna Jones, historian; Abigail Yancey, parliamentarian; Faith Biggers, president; Veronica Houchens, junior vice president; and Austin Britt, junior president.