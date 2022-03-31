Statue base on the move
Published 9:44 am Thursday, March 31, 2022
The contractors hired by the Town of Farmville to relocate the confederate statue are in town this weekend to move the statue to its final resting spot. According to the gentlemen moving the base it will be a slow process in order to protect the pieces on the statue. “Slow and steady wins the race,” one of the workers told The Herald. They plan to take it down piece by piece and hope to have the process completed by Sunday afternoon.