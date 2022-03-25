Spring happenings

Buckingham Baptist Church, located 24234 Gold Hill Area of New Canton, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 16 at noon. Join them for Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 17 beginning at 7 a.m. Following this will be breakfast in the church fellowship hall. All are cordially invited to attend these activities.

Reminder to all those who have purchased tickets: The 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. Sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. There are no more ticket sales at the door.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m., at Hatcher Baptist Church located at 5 Trents Mill Road, Dillwyn. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April annual flower/plant exchange. Which is optional. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The 16th annual Rotary Club of Farmville will be hosting its Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28 in Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena 1328 Zion Hill Road. The cost for adults is $15, children 6 to 12 is $7. For tickets see any Rotary Club Member. Due to COIVID restrictions you have the option of two different settings: 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Stephanie Waycaster of Powhatan on Friday, March 25, Pat Mizes of Dillwyn on Saturday, March 26, Linda Seay of Chesterfield on Sunday, March 29, Debbie England of Dillwyn on Thursday, March 31 and David Hawks of Cumberland on Saturday, April 2.

The Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club proudly presents Bluegrass / Bluegrass Gospel featuring “Mountain Highway” March 27 at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School, 198 Evergreen Ave. Tickets in advance for adults will be $20, at the door tickets for adults will be $25. Children 6-12 will be $15 and children 5 and under are free.

You can purchase tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com or make checks payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA 24522 or visit the website www.appomattoxbluegrass.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.