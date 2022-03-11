Shirley Meinhard Blackwell went to be with her heavenly father and her much loved Bailey, to whom she was married for 63 years, on March 7.

She was born Sept. 15, 1934 to Gordon and Mae Peters Meinhard in Cumberland.

She is survived by her brother, David Meinhard (Helen); sons, Walter (Karen), Tommy (Zina) and Jim (Tracey); a daughter, Lucy (John); her grandchildren, T.J., Christopher, Ashley, Morgan, Michael, Haley and Alexa and great grandchildren, Karissa, Vanessa, Sean, Graham, Georgia, Remington and Berkley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Bailey” and brother, Charles.

She was a dedicated member of Cumberland Rescue for many years and retired from Cumberland High School as secretary and bookkeeper. She was a member of Payne Memorial Church at Cumberland Court House.

Service will be on Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m., at Payne Memorial Church in Cumberland. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh. com.