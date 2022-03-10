Raiders place at Lee County High School meet

On the Saturday, March 5, the Buckingham JROTC Raider Team competed at Lee County High School in North Carolina.

The Co-Ed Division led by Parker Knight placed first in Rope Bridge, second in the 5K run, seventh in Litter Carry, third in the Team Physical Fitness Test and fifth in Truck Pull.

The Co-Ed Team would take an overall third place. The Male Team placed eighth overall and was led by Aiden Houchens.

The Male Team placed fifth in Team Physical Fitness Test, sixth in Rope Bridge, sixth in Litter Carry, sixth in Truck Pull and eighth in the 5K run.