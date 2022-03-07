National FFA Week celebrated

National FFA Week was observed Feb. 19-26 across the country as well as in Buckingham. Buckingham County Schools’ Interim Superintendent, Dr. John Keeler, recognized the Buckingham FFA Chapter during the February School Board Meeting. During the meeting on Feb. 9, President Tanner Wise and Vice-president Tyler Padgett were able to present the chapter’s activities from the 2021-2022 school year. Following their presentation, Dr. Keeler signed the FFA Week proclamation.

Members of the chapter were excited for fall competitions. Members competed in contests at the Virginia State Fair including Jr. Forestry, Forestry Field Day, Agriscience Demonstration, Horse Hippology, Lawn Tractor Operators and Crops. Andrew Dorrier placed first in the Jr. Division of the Jr. Forestry Contest and earned a scholarship through the Virginia State Fair. Holden Tyson and Eli Bryant won the Log Roll contest of the Forestry Field Day event. Members also competed in the Southeast Area Forestry Contest. Team members Jordan Dorrier, Noah Jones, Tyler Padgett and Emma Staton won the senior division and advanced to the state contest. Since the start of the spring semester, members have competed at the Horse Hippology, Horse Judging, and Livestock Judging Contests at Virginia Tech. FFA members enjoy competing in these Career Development Events which are “contests.” During these competitions members are tested on various skills that they learn in the agricultural education classroom and possibly as they work in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

SAE is required of each agricultural education student. The idea behind this is that they will gain experiences that will help them in the future. We have a broad range of SAE’s in Buckingham. Hunter Branch sells his woodworking projects for his SAE and can be found at local craft shows or on sale through Facebook. Jenna Oliver and Addelyne Baugher both work at horse barns. They work at Sprouse’s Corner Ranch and North Garden Equestrian Center respectively where they care for the horses’ health and care. Andrew and Jordan care for their family’s goats where they are responsible for care, health management and nutrition.

The FFA would like to take this moment to acknowledge those of the community that support the Buckingham FFA and Agricultural Education Courses at the high school and middle school levels. Without your support we would not be able to participate in activities such as State Convention, Career Development Events and leadership activities.