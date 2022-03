Michael Wayne Boyles, 67 of Cumberland, passed away on Feb. 28. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m., at the Boyles Family Home with interment to follow in the Hudgins Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Boyles Family Home. Dunkum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.