Margaret Rosalyn Garrett, 82 of Farmville, passed away on March 7. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Camden Wood; her husband, Lee Tink Garrett and two sons, Thomas Lee and William Gibson Garrett.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Andrew Garrett; daughters, Cynthia Ann Pollard and Angela Marie Rogerson; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

