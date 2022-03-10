Letter — On doing business with Maduro

To the Editor:

Our current administration has senior government officials and bureaucrats heading down to Venezuela to discuss opening trade (presumably oil) with them. So, Putin is bad and Maduro is in. While Americas rightfully want Biden and his crew to shut down oil deliveries from Russia, he, in an ever increasingly clumsy way, together with his trove of progressive leftists, are about to trade doing business with one dictator for another. Americans have the right – rather the obligation – to ask, what is driving their madness when opening the petroleum pipelines and American refineries that were recklessly closed when Biden first took office would secure American energy needs and our financial outlook.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn